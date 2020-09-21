School City of Mishawaka returns to in-person learning

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka started in-person classes on Monday for the first time in six months.

Elementary students are back in class as part of phase 2 of the reopening plan.

That includes 77 percent of students doing in-person learning, while 23 percent are doing virtual learning.

Classrooms are set up for social distancing and sanitized throughout the day.

Students will stay in the same groups all day to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and help with contact tracing.

“We want to provide some sense of normalcy to our students,” said superintendent Wayne Barker. “We want to provide some comfort to parents that they can go out and work and not worry about their children who are in our schools. And we can provide not only quality education for them but provide care for families who need it.”

Secondary students head back to class on October 5th with a hybrid plan.