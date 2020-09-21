Notre Dame has new plan for traveling for road games due to COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is now 2-0. The Fighting Irish have started each of the last three seasons 2-0.

However, for the first time this week, Notre Dame is getting ready to play is first game on the road while trying to keep the team safe from COVID-19.

Brian Kelly says since this week’s road game against Wake Forest is a noon start, they will leave on Friday night.

Kelly says if the game started later on Saturday, the team would have considered leaving the day of the game.

Instead, the Notre Dame football team will have its Friday practice, meetings and meals in South Bend before flying out to Winston-Salem on Friday night.

Their goal with all of these protocols is to limit as much contact with the outside world as possible.

“You are trying to avoid as much contact with the outside of your ‘bubble’ as possible," Kelly said. "We’ll do everything as if this is a home game for Friday. We will simply board the plane, fly, get there in the evening, get off the plane and go to bed to lessen the contact in the hotel. Our guys will be in individual rooms. We’ll wake up in the morning throw on a super man cape and go beat Wake Forest.”

The game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest is a noon kick on Saturday. The game can be seen on ABC.

