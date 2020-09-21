Advertisement

Notre Dame Football wins 20th straight at home

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Irish didn’t just dominate on Saturday beating USF 52-0; they made history.

They have now won 20 straight games inside of the House that Rockne built

The home turf streak started against Miami of Ohio in 2017.

“We’re very grateful,” tight end Tommy Tremble said. “We listen to Kelly. We’ve listened to the traits he’s set out for us. Especially this season with everything going on, just sticking to the plan, trusting the process. We’re just glad that we’re just able to make history like that.”

Only Clemson, Ohio State and Central Florida have currently gone longer without a home loss.

Head coach Brian Kelly couldn’t be more proud of his squad.

“Excited about the consistency that this team and these seniors in particular have shown, their 20th consecutive home win which sets the modern-day record, which very proud of our guys and what they have been able to accomplish, the consistency to do that just says so much about them and their work ethic and what they do on a day-to-day basis,” Kelly said. “Really good things.”

Now as Kelly said, 20 straight home wins is the program record in the modern era.

The Irish won 28 straight at home during the 1940s but it lasted nearly eight years due to the war and neutral site games.

