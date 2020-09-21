Neighbors concerned about supportive housing for the homeless in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some residents on South Bend’s east side are upset the developer of Hope Avenue Homes, a supportive housing complex for the homeless, didn’t seek their input before signing off on the project.

“I think they need to do some more explaining and not, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this,’ and then a week later have a meeting about it," expressed Eileen M. Sullivan.

Sullivan and at least 80 neighbors in Edison Park and McKinley Terrace have signed a petition that outlines concerns about the 22-unit South Bend Heritage Foundation development. In partnership with Oaklawn, Hope Avenue Homes will link people who experience chronic homelessness to services for mental health, addiction, and job readiness. The building will be located on Hope Avenue, near Patty Lane.

City Councilman Troy Warner (D-4th District) said the apartment complex is not a gateway entry site for the homeless and will not accept people who’ve committed violent crimes or sex crimes. Most of the residents will have stayed at the Center for the Homeless, Hope Rescue Mission. or lived with family and friends.

“I do realize they have to have a place to go. You know, I don’t know if it’s here,” said neighbor Nick Berkebile.

In an e-mail to concerned residents, Warner pointed out South Bend Heritage is using federal money to develop the housing complex and is not required to send a letter, have an announcement, or hold a public meeting about the project. Courtesy letters were sent September 11th to residents within a 350-foot radius of the future Hope Avenue Homes site, which is expected to open next fall.

“How will I respond? For sale sign in my front yard straight up,” Sullivan stated.

South Bend Heritage is hosting a virtual information meeting on Tuesday, September 22nd at 6 p.m. The meeting link can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, Councilman Troy Warner sent the following e-mail to residents after Hope Avenue Homes was announced publicly on Friday:

Neighbors:

Thank you for your notes and sharing your concerns. I appreciate and understand your concerns about the Hope Ave Homes supportive housing apartment building. There is a public informational meeting hosted by South Bend Heritage and the Mayor’s office tomorrow night, Tuesday Sept. 22 at 6:00 pm, online via Microsoft Teams accessible at https://tinyurl.com/hopeavenuehomes

Any questions that I do not answer below, will hopefully be answered during this meeting. I have received a lot of questions and heard a few rumors being circulated about the proposed supportive housing apartment building. I want to clarify some things.

The project is an apartment building that provides services to the residents: addiction, mental health, job readiness and is geared towards those that have struggled with homelessness. They help the residents apply for social security or other benefits, get health insurance and help them find jobs.

Basically, very similar to what Oaklawn has been doing right next door at the Uhrig for almost 30 years. The Uhrig is also a supportive housing unit. Actually, the original intent of Madison center whom built the Uhrig, was to also build a supportive housing unit on the proposed Hope Ave Homes site too.

It is not a center for homeless or a homeless gateway or entry site. Homeless people will not be congregating or roaming the neighborhood. Residents will not be camping or living in tents, nor will it draw a “tent city.”

People with violent criminal records are excluded.

People with sexual criminal offenses are excluded.

The residents are not pulled from tents or off-street corners. Most of the residents will have either been housed at Center for Homeless or Hope, or living with family and friends. The residents are chosen from the county coordinated care list, the wait is approximately 2 years for supportive housing placement. There is staff on site daily.

Residents who do not follow rules are evicted.

The apartment building is not being built by the City nor run by the City. It is being built by South Bend Heritage Foundation in partnership with Oaklawn using Federal grant dollars. There was not a backroom deal cut and the final decision by South Bend Heritage was just made within past couple weeks.

The developer was not required to send a letter, have an announcement or hold a public meeting. SB Heritage could have just started construction without saying anything to anyone. The letters were sent to property owners within the same 350 foot radius that is required for Rezoning or Variance. Upon the request of the Mayor and myself, SB Heritage has sent a letter out, held a public announcement and will be holding a public meeting in an effort to inform and build a bridge with the neighbors.

The Council does not have a vote on the project. The developer has the needed funds for the project and there are NO city tax dollars going to the project. Therefore, they do not have to come ask the council to vote on city tax dollars or a tax abatement.

The lot has proper zoning, so they do not have to come ask council to vote on that, just like 90% of other commercial projects or apartment buildings.

They have will case managers and counselors on site daily. It’s is only 22 units, so it is much smaller than most apartment buildings.

The residents all contribute some amount to pay rent. After about a year of therapy and counseling and job prep approximately half will obtain jobs then will be paying most or all the rent. The residents are kept busy and won’t be roaming the streets and staking children.

I hope you consider all the realities of the project and not rumors and speculation about what may happen. I myself have lived next door to a supportive housing unit run by Oaklawn in a rental house next door to me. Upon first discovering the fact, I too was angered and upset. In the end the women living in the support housing unit were better and more quiet neighbors than the students and Airbnb guests in other nearby rental homes ever were.

Thank you.

Best,

Troy D. Warner

South Bend Common Council

