Michiana native considered as potential Ginsburg replacement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - She’s the Michiana woman making national headlines.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is one of President Trump’s front-runners to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The South Bend resident and Notre Dame law professor is no stranger to the attention-- she was on President Trump’s short list to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy two years ago.

Her Catholic faith has often been criticized, like at her appeal’s court confirmation hearing in 2017.

In 2018, 16 News Now sat down with one of her colleagues to hear his thoughts about his friend and coworker’s potential appointment.

“She has excellent judgment, she is able to identify things that make sense and things that don’t,” said John Nagle, John M. Matthews Professor of Law at Notre Dame.

“She’s a great listener, she’d hear everyone out before she made a decision," Nagle said. "She has an incredible amount of empathy and she’s brilliant.”

Nagle was excited about another woman being appointed to the country’s highest court.

“Times have changed and that’s a good thing,” Nagle said.

At age 48, Coney Barrett would be the youngest justice.

Another nominee front-runner is Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban-American from swing state Florida.

Both are Trump appointees to federal appellate benches.

President Trump said today he expects to announce his decision Friday or Saturday.

