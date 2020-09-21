Medical Moment: Sept. 11 dust and health effects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nineteen years after 9/11, a new study on the debris from Ground Zero may shed light on first responders and chronic illness.

It was the worst act of terrorism in our country’s history and the deadliest day ever for first responders.

Of the 2,700 people killed in New York City, more than 400 were firefighters, paramedics, and police officers.

In the 19 years since, more than 200 first responders have died after a chronic illness.

Martie Salt has more on a new study on ground zero.

The research team says they can also use this information in the future to study particulates in the air, after other natural disasters like bridge collapses or earthquakes.

