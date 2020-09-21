LaPorte County Election Board reconsiders adding two more early voting locations
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -The Election Board in LaPorte County is holding a meeting on Tuesday to reconsider adding two early voting locations.
This comes after a request for an early voting center was denied by the county clerk over a week ago.
The Board of Elections and several elected officials support the approval of the center.
