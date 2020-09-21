Advertisement

Kepler homers and Twins beat Cubs and Darvish 4-0

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Max Kepler homered, José Berríos threw six shutout innings to outduel Yu Darvish and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

Kepler had three hits and Josh Donaldson added two hits for the Twins, who took two of three from the NL Central-leading Cubs.

After winning the AL Central last year, Minnesota clinched its second straight postseason berth on Saturday and trails the Chicago White Sox by two games in the division.

The Cubs scored just two runs in the series and maintain a 3 1/2-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central.

Chicago had won five of six.

9/20/2020 10:32:44 PM (GMT -4:00)

