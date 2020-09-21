Indiana reports 535 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 535 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,287 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 112,027 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 756 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 624 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,109 (+64) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,387 (+22) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,372 (+5) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,198 (+8) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 988 (+3) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 630 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 253 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 234 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

