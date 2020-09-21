Advertisement

Granger fitness studio raises money for Boys and Girls Club

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Women at B Present Studio in Granger were working hard Sunday afternoon, all in an effort to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County.

“We just know that times are so hard and education and keeping the kids engaged and out of the house, I mean, it’s so important. And keeping them safe. So we really wanted to support them,” B Present Studio Founder Tammy Weisweaver said.

The outdoor workout class cost $25 dollars, with all of the money going toward the Boys and Girls Club.

On top of that, an anonymous donor agreed to match the funds raised.

“Some of our barre beauties, as we call them, they have been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joe County, and they informed us of the efforts that they’re making for a lot of local children,” Weisweaver said.

Weisweaver says events like this often bring new faces to the studio.

“So many of the people I’ve never met before, and that’s super fun because that’s going to get them doing something that’s healthy for them. It’s healthy not only in your body, but there’s something that happens in your heart when you know you’ve done something to bless another person,” Weisweaver said.

B Present Studio offers a variety of classes for all fitness levels, and for Weisweaver, everyone being able to come together and share a workout is what keeps her motivated.

“We could go and do our own workouts and be on our own, but we’re choosing on this Sunday afternoon that we’re all going to come together and join for a cause. And I know we are going to leave here stronger than when we came in,” Weisweaver said.

For more on how you can still make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club, you can contact B Present Studio here.

