Final day of the Summer season features warm, dry conditions

Temperatures above average for the beginning of Fall
Warm, dry, pleasant! Highs above average for the first few days of Fall.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY:

Continuing our pattern of sunny and dry conditions! A stellar week of weather ahead with temperatures above average as we transition from Summer to Fall. Highs in the middle 70s this afternoon with sunny skies and dry conditions. Low levels of humidity. Low summing dangers on Lake Michigan.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 40s overnight. A chilly start to your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Waking up to the final hours of Summer. The Autumnal Equinox happens officially at 9:30am-- the point at which the sun is directly over the equator. The first day of Fall brings a warm stretch of weather. Highs in the upper 70s with sunny and dry conditions. A warm breeze from the SW.

