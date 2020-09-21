Elkhart High School head football coach Josh Shattuck named Colts Coach of the Week

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart High School head football coach Josh Shattuck has been named the Indianapolis Colts high school coach of the week.

Last Friday, Shattuck helped the Lions defeat Penn 20-19. It’s the first year since 1985 that an Elkhart school defeated Penn on the football field. Elkhart is now 4-0 in 2020.

Coaches are evaluated on several factors including his impact on the team, school and community as well as the team’s performance.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund, as well as a donation of about 2,000 meals to a food shelter of Shattuck’s choice.

