‘Cool Your Engines’ project reminds drivers to slow down for students

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - As Mishawaka students head back to class, officials are reminding drivers to slow down.

Project Cool Your Engines is underway in the Princess City.

Police will be in school zones making sure drivers follow the speed limits.

And since Mishawaka is primarily a walking district, it’s important to pay close attention to kids walking to and from school.

“Don’t drive 10 miles over the speed limit, don’t drive 15 over the speed limit. Let’s slow down and drive the speed limit. Give our children the chance to get across the street with our crossing guards and make sure they get to school safely,” says Mishawaka Police Department Lt. Tim Williams.

Police are also reminding drivers about the hands-free law.

If you’re pulled over for being on your phone, you could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

