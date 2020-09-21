Advertisement

Brian Kelly says there is a plan in place to keep players in shape who are in quarantine

Notre Dame is having offensive and defensive lineman, who are in close quarters with one another, test daily
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - About an hour and a half before Saturday’s game against USF, Notre Dame announced eight players would be “unavailable” for the game against the Bulls.

On Monday, 16 News Now has learned there are now four football players who have tested positive for COVID-19 with an additional six football players in isolation through contact tracing.

None of the 10 players in isolation played against South Florida.

Brian Kelly says the COVID-19 protocols Notre Dame has in place have evolved. They are learning about how to stop the coronavirus daily.

Kelly says the ACC requires testing on Wednesdays and Fridays but Notre Dame is having offensive and defensive lineman, who are in close quarters with one another, test daily.

Kelly says there is also a plan in place for the players who do test positive or are in isolation due to contact tracing, to stay in shape so they can be ready to go after 14 days.

“The quarantine and isolation is a little bit different," Kelly said. "When they are able to test negative twice and they get to a second negative test, we can begin a modified conditioning program with those guys so when they come back after 14 days on their own. They have a modified quarantine workout program that gets them back in pretty good shape.”

Kelly also says there is a new plan for traveling to road games. Notre Dame has its first road game Saturday against Wake Forest.

The team will leave for Winston-Salem on Friday night as opposed to earlier in the day to limit as much contact with others as possible.

