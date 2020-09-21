Assistant coach Ryan Ayers no longer with Notre Dame men’s basketball program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Notre Dame men’s basketball announced that assistant coach Ryan Ayers is no longer a member of the basketball program.

Ayers is pursuing other opportunities. He had been an assistant for Mike Brey the last four seasons.

Scott Martin, who was the team’s development and recruiting coordinator, will serve as an interim assistant coach this season.

