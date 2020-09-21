2 injured after driver falls asleep, hits buggy

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were injured after their buggy was hit from behind by a driver who told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on County Road 33 near County Road 146.

A Volkswagen car was heading northbound when it rear-ended a buggy heading in the same direction.

Police say the driver of the car, 26-year-old Matthew Zimmerman, told them he fell asleep while driving. He was treated at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver of the buggy complained of back pain, and the 30-year-old passenger had a laceration to her head. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.