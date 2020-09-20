Advertisement

Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

The Democrat locked down Michigan in the spring, when the deadly virus hit and threatened to overwhelm hospitals, but she has since reopened schools and much of the economy - with restrictions.

Michigan is faring better with COVID-19 than many other states after it was initially a hot spot.

Republicans are suing and backing a ballot drive to strip her unilateral powers.

