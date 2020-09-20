Advertisement

Warming up with lots of sunshine through the official start of fall this week

Fall begins on Tuesday and Michiana had a taste of it over the weekend. This week, a nice warm up to near 80 by Wednesday with more sunny days ahead. No chance of rain until the weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was a bright day to end this very fall-like weekend across Michiana. Overnight we turn chilly yet again, another light jacket may be needed if you are out late tonight or early to start your week. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s under clear skies with a light breeze.

The sunshine will continue this week and we will be officially moving into the fall season on Tuesday morning at 9:31 AM EST. Before that, we have a warm up on the way. Monday the middle 70s across the area with a light breeze out of the Southeast. On Tuesday for that first day of fall we see temperatures get into the upper 70s making it all the way to the 80 degree mark by Wednesday afternoon. We will hang in the upper 70s to near 80 through the end of the week. The dry and bright pattern sticks around into the start of the weekend. Then we watch for a change of pace as a more unsettled pattern is likely to set up bringing chances for rain to Michiana by the last few days of September.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. A light breeze will be cooling us into the middle 40s. Low of 44.

MONDAY: More sunshine for the last day of the summer season. Warming into the middle 70s. High of 75.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another fall evening across the area with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s under clear skies. Low of 48.

TUESDAY: Fall officially begins at 9:31 AM EST. More sunshine, dry and clear with a light breeze out of the SSE. Warming up into the upper 70s. High of 78.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 72

Sunday’s Low: 43

Precipitation: 0.00″

Forecast

Sunny and nearing 70 Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The sunshine continues across Michiana with temperatures getting into the lower 70s by Sunday afternoon. The warming trend continues through the week nearing 80 by the first day of Fall.

Frost many areas overnight

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FROST IN MANY AREAS... Looks like many of us will get a frost Saturday morning, although it's not as likely in the cities. My forecast is for a low of 36, which would be the second coldest September 19th on record, behind only 1929 when it hit 34. The rest of Saturday, though, will be spectacular with tons of sunshine and highs into the middle 60s. The rest of the 10 day forecast is unbelievable, with 7 straight days of sunshine showing up, as it slowly turns warmer. If we still had a 7 day forecast, it would feature a sun symbol every day! 🙂 It does look like we get into a wetter pattern late in this forecast. For now, I will keep it at 30% or 40% chances on those days...

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2am Saturday morning

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Coldest weather of the season settles in this weekend.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
Chilly air moving in...

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don't see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We're now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we'll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...

Several days of sunny skies and dry conditions across Michiana

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Rain-free conditions into the final weekend of summer

Chillier weather coming...

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT