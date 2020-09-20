Warming up with lots of sunshine through the official start of fall this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday was a bright day to end this very fall-like weekend across Michiana. Overnight we turn chilly yet again, another light jacket may be needed if you are out late tonight or early to start your week. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s under clear skies with a light breeze.

The sunshine will continue this week and we will be officially moving into the fall season on Tuesday morning at 9:31 AM EST. Before that, we have a warm up on the way. Monday the middle 70s across the area with a light breeze out of the Southeast. On Tuesday for that first day of fall we see temperatures get into the upper 70s making it all the way to the 80 degree mark by Wednesday afternoon. We will hang in the upper 70s to near 80 through the end of the week. The dry and bright pattern sticks around into the start of the weekend. Then we watch for a change of pace as a more unsettled pattern is likely to set up bringing chances for rain to Michiana by the last few days of September.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. A light breeze will be cooling us into the middle 40s. Low of 44.

MONDAY: More sunshine for the last day of the summer season. Warming into the middle 70s. High of 75.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another fall evening across the area with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s under clear skies. Low of 48.

TUESDAY: Fall officially begins at 9:31 AM EST. More sunshine, dry and clear with a light breeze out of the SSE. Warming up into the upper 70s. High of 78.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 72

Sunday’s Low: 43

Precipitation: 0.00″

