Twins clinch 2nd straight playoff spot, beat Mills, Cubs 8-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Josh Donaldson homered as the Minnesota Twins clinched a second straight postseason berth with an 8-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Twins are guaranteed at least an AL wild-card berth. They trail the Chicago White Sox by three games in the AL Central with six games to play. Minnesota rebounded after dropping four of five on the current road trip against both Chicago teams. David Bote had an RBI double for the Cubs, who had their five-game winning streak snapped. Coming off a no-hitter on Sunday, Chicago starter Alec Mills wasn’t nearly as sharp in this one.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/19/2020 11:41:41 PM (GMT -4:00)