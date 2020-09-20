Advertisement

Trubisky 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York’s Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth.

The Giants got a field goal but stalled from there.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/20/2020 4:24:41 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Nfl

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

High School

New Prairie Cross Country Invitational held Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The largest high school athletic event in the state of Indiana was held today.

Mlb

Twins clinch 2nd straight playoff spot, beat Mills, Cubs 8-1

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Josh Donaldson homered as the Minnesota Twins clinched a second straight postseason berth with an 8-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Notre Dame

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense.

Latest News

Sports

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Updated: 17 hours ago
Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense

Sports

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Updated: 18 hours ago
Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.

Mlb

Tigers beat Indians 5-2 after Gardenhire’s retirement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
What looked like another quiet night for Detroit’s bats suddenly changed in the eighth.

Mlb

Tim Anderson homers twice, White Sox overpower Reds 5-0

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games.

Mlb

Tigers manager Gardenhire announces immediate retirement

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Noah Trister
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement prior to their game against the Cleveland Indians.

Notre Dame

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Fineran
Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.