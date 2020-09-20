Trubisky 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants

CHICAGO (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York’s Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth.

The Giants got a field goal but stalled from there.

9/20/2020 4:24:41 PM (GMT -4:00)