Tim Anderson homers twice, White Sox overpower Reds 5-0

Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Tim Anderson hit two of Chicago’s five solo homers, and the Chicago White Sox took another step toward the AL Central title by overpowering the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Chicago has won eight of its last 10 games, securing at least a wild card and its first postseason appearance since 2008. José Abreu hit his fifth homer in eight games as the White Sox piled them up, including three in a row in the eighth. The Reds had their season-high winning streak snapped at six games.

