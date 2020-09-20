Tigers beat Indians 5-2 after Gardenhire’s retirement

DETROIT (AP) - Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning for Detroit, and the Tigers won their first game following manager Ron Gardenhire’s retirement, 5-2 over the Cleveland Indians. Gardenhire abruptly stepped down before the game, saying it had been a stressful season for him and that he needed to focus on his health. What looked like another quiet night for Detroit’s bats suddenly changed in the eighth, when the Tigers broke through. Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double in the third for Cleveland’s only scoring, but he lined into a double play with men on first and third in the eighth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)