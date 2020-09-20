Three people arrested after police chase ends in Kosciusko County

(WNDU) - Three people are in jail after a high-speed police chase came to an end in Warsaw.

At 7 a.m. Sunday morning, police tried to stop a 2019 Nissan Sentra going over 90 miles per hour heading west on U.S. 30, just west of Columbia City, in Whitley County.

Instead of pulling over, the driver sped up and tried to evade officers for nearly 30 miles, reaching speeds over 115 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were used once the car entered Kosciusko County, where one tire was damaged, but those in the car continued to flee.

The chase came to an end just west of Warsaw on County Road 200 South at Zimmer Road, just 40 minutes after the initial stop.

Devante Perkins (right), Terrell Morrow Jr. (middle), and Jahnesha Thompson (left) were arrested after a high-speed police chase ended in Kosciusko County. (Indiana State Police)

The driver, 37-year-old Devante Perkins of Michigan City, and his two passengers, 32-year-old Terrell Morrow Jr. and 37-year-old Jahnesha Thompson whom are both from South Bend, were taken into custody.

Both Perkins and Morrow Jr. have active arrest warrants on them.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.