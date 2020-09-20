Advertisement

Taylor makes hefty workload pay off as Colts beat Vikings

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) - Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading the Indianapolis Colts past Minnesota for a 28-11 victory.

The Colts avoided their first 0-2 start in coach Frank Reich’s three seasons and was win No. 124 for quarterback Philip Rivers.

He is now tied with Hall of Famer and former Vikings great Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 in NFL history.

Kirk Cousins was 11 of 26 with 113 yards and three interceptions for Minnesota, which fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/20/2020 4:41:04 PM (GMT -4:00).

Latest News

Notre Dame

Book bounces back after slow week one start

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Head Coach Brian Kelly says Book definitely improved from week to week.

Sports

Book bounces back after slow week one start

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Head Coach Brian Kelly says Book definitely improved from week to week.

Mlb

Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win.

Mlb

Carrasco, Ramirez star as Indians top Tigers 7-4

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Latest News

Nfl

Jones’ big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 42-21.

Nfl

Trubisky 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

High School

New Prairie Cross Country Invitational held Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The largest high school athletic event in the state of Indiana was held today.

Mlb

Twins clinch 2nd straight playoff spot, beat Mills, Cubs 8-1

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sanó and Josh Donaldson homered as the Minnesota Twins clinched a second straight postseason berth with an 8-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Notre Dame

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense.

Sports

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense