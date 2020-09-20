Sunny and nearing 70 Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fall like weekend across Michiana with temperatures Friday and Saturday only making it to the middle 60s. Very chilly nights also. Sunday will feature a chilly start in the upper 40s early in the day. We climb through the 60s to near 70 by the afternoon across the area with plenty of sunshine to go around. A light breeze from the South will help to warm us up a few degrees from Saturday.

That warming trend will stick around through the middle of the week. More sunny days ahead as we stay bright and dry through the first official day of fall on Tuesday. Near 80 here in Michiana both Tuesday and Wednesday and remaining warm through the end of the week. Our dry and sunny stretch looks to come to an end next weekend with a more pattern setting up through the end of September. We will keep a watch on that, as of right now no rain is expected before Saturday. Things then begin to cool off and feel more like fall as we head into October.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures climbing through the 60s to near 70 by the afternoon. Clear and bright. High of 71.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. A light breeze will be cooling us into the middle 40s. Low of 44.

MONDAY: More sunshine for the last day of the summer season. Warming into the middle 70s. High of 75.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another fall evening across the area with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s under clear skies. Low of 48.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 65

Saturday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

