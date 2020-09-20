St. Joseph store raising money for Girls on the Run

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A local store in St. Joseph, Michigan was busy on Saturday helping a nonprofit by raising money through their sales.

Perennial Accents is donating 10% of their earnings from Saturday to help out Girls on the Run.

The nonprofit aims to encourage young girls to achieve a physically and emotionally health lifestyle through running.

The manager of Perennial Accents says they partner with Girls on the Run not just to help fund some of their programs, but also to set an example of success.

“I have a young girl myself,” says Perennial Accents Manager Stacy Germain. “She’s a teenager. It’s so important to build up their self-esteem and give them a good foundation to grow on, while they go into those middle school and high school years.”

Saturday was the second time Perennial Accents and Girls on the Run teamed up.

