Reds cash in on White Sox control woes for 7-3 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas hit a two-run single as Cincinnati scored five times in the fourth inning on just one hit, and the Reds took advantage of wild Chicago White Sox pitching for a 7-3 win.

Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer as the surging Reds stayed in contention for a playoff spot, beating the AL Central leaders for their seventh win in eight games.

Cincinnati broke away by turning six walks, a hit batter and Moustakas' single into a big inning.

The playoff-bound White Sox issued a season-high 11 walks and hit three batters overall.

9/20/2020 5:24:44 PM (GMT -4:00)