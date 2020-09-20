Advertisement

New Prairie Cross Country Invitational held Saturday

The largest high school athletic event in the state of Indiana was held today.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The largest high school athletic event in the state of Indiana was held Saturday.

The New Prairie Cross Country Invitational had to get approval from the LaPorte County Health Department to hold the meet.

With coronavirus safety procedures in places, athletes from across our area competed Saturday.

Angola’s Izaiah Steury set a course record finishing in just over 15 minutes running at a 4:53 mile pace.

