Indiana reports 756 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 756 more coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,281 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 111,505 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 624 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 755 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,045 (+39) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,368 (+48) cases and 109 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,367 (+11) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,190 (+3) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 985 (+5) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 630 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 251 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 235 (+5) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

