Advertisement

Indiana reports 756 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%.
indiana coronavirus
indiana coronavirus(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 756 more coronavirus cases and 3 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,281 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 111,505 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,104 new cases were reported.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 624 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 755 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,045 (+39) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,368 (+48) cases and 109 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,367 (+11) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,190 (+3) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 985 (+5) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 630 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 251 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 235 (+5) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 114 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Authorities say 3 people dead in central Indiana plane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say three people have died in a plane crash at a central Indiana airport.

Michigan

Whitmer: Loss of powers may put state back in ‘danger zone’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

News

St. Joseph store raising money for Girls on the Run

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run by donating 10% of Saturday's earnings.

News

Girls on the Run fundraiser held in St. Joseph

Updated: 15 hours ago
The nonprofit aims to encourage young girls to achieve a physically and emotionally healthy lifestyle through running.

Latest News

News

Goshen Health offers first drive-thru flu shot clinic of season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Goshen Health offered its first drive-thru flu shot clinic of the season Saturday afternoon.

News

Berrien County holds annual recycling event as drive-thru

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Cars were lined up at Silver Beach County Park on Saturday for a drive-thru recycling event.

News

Goshen Health offers first drive-thru flu shot clinic of season

Updated: 15 hours ago
This was the first of five drive-thru clinics that Goshen Health will be offering for flu shots, and is something that is open to the community for anyone 10 years or older.

News

Berrien County holds annual recycling event as drive-thru

Updated: 15 hours ago
Cars were lined up at Silver Beach County Park on Saturday for a drive-thru recycling event.

News

Former Miss Elkhart County now authors children’s books

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Former Miss Elkhart County now authors children’s books

News

Michigan reports 483 more coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials are reporting 483 new cases and *15 new deaths.