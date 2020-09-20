Advertisement

Homegrown Hoosier Jack Kiser receives game ball after Notre Dame’s 52-0 shutout win over USF

Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame just dominated on Saturday with the 52-0 shutout win over South Florida, After the game Brian Kelly says everyone in the locker room was excited to see linebacker Jack Kiser get the game ball.

Kiser made his first career start Saturday afternoon and recorded a team-high eight tackles against the South Florida offense.

The craziest thing about Kiser’s performance USF - he was on the scout team earlier this week. With a couple of players unavailable for today’s game, Kiser found out just Saturday morning he would get the opportunity to start.

Kiser grew up in small town of Royal Center, Indiana. He graduated from Pioneer high school and was named the 2018 Mr. Football in Indiana.

Today, the hometown Hoosier lived his college football dream at Notre Dame Stadium.

“Notre Dame is the peak of the mountain, right, in terms of college football and especially in Indiana," Kiser said. "Wearing a golden helmet, just to be on the team. Those are the dreams of many kids in the state of Indiana. To put that helmet on, walk down that staircase and get on that field, it’s surreal. Then to actually take live snaps and contribute to the defense and contribute to a win, that’s just amazing. Then to get the game ball, you just don’t think things like that will happen to you.”

Kiser was holding on to the game ball when he was talking with his family in the quad on campus after the game.

Brian Kelly also said he jokingly told defensive coordinator Clark Lea after the game that Kiser should have been starting this whole time.

