Goshen Health offers first drive-thru flu shot clinic of season

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Health offered its first drive-thru flu shot clinic of the season Saturday afternoon.

This was the first of five drive-thru clinics that Goshen Health will be offering for flu shots, and is something that is open to the community for anyone 10 years or older.

Goshen Health says that, in light of COVID-19, it is especially important to get a flu shot this year.

“Goshen Health is excited to offer opportunities for our community and for our patients to come and get their flu shot without having to come inside the building, stay in their car and experience the convenience of a drive-thru line,” Goshen Physicians Director Jonathan Yoder said.

