Former Miss Elkhart County now authors children’s books

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former pageant contestant from Goshen is working on a children’s book series with the hope to inspire kids across the world.

Emily Mishler, 28, has accomplished a lot.

She grew up in Goshen, went to Northridge High School and graduated from Purdue.

Mishler was also named Miss Elkhart County in 2013 and Miss Purdue in 2014.

“I loved it. I mean I met so many incredible people," Mishler said.

During this time, she inspired kids to dream big.

“Just to say, ‘Hey you’re beautiful, but you’re really beautiful on the inside and that’s what counts.’ It’s about the choices that you make every day," Mishler said.

After college Mishler had the opportunity to travel the world.

“And what I really realized is that I wanted to better understand what the world needed, and I wanted to better understand what the world also was just outside of our views outside of Elkhart County," Mishler said.

Mishler’s adventures inspired her to write a children’s book series.

“Our first three books are Esmè the Curious Cat, Esmè the Curious Cat Goes Global and Esmè the Curious Cat And the Voyage of Leatherback Dax...Esmè is a character who travels all over the world. She is a cat by nature of her name, but also by nature of her personality. A lot of her adventures are inspired by the travels I experienced...We are taking her, and our readers, on adventures all over the world to learn more different cultures and to create connection despite our perceived differences," Mishler said.

Book sales are going well and Mishler’s fourth book will be out in October.

The books are available online at Barnes & Noble, Wal-Mart and Amazon.

