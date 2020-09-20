Carrasco, Ramirez star as Indians top Tigers 7-4

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Carrasco allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings, and Jose Ramirez homered twice to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 7-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland took three of four in this series after entering on an eight-game losing streak, and now the Indians are closing in on a postseason berth.

Ramirez had two multihomer games in the series - he also hit two Thursday night.

Matthew Boyd was perfect through four innings for the Tigers, but the Indians scored three runs in the fifth.

Then Ramirez added two-run homers in the sixth and seventh to make it 7-0.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/20/2020 5:16:52 PM (GMT -4:00)