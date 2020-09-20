Advertisement

Book bounces back after slow week one start

By Megan Smedley
Sep. 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Irish were back in action Saturday and many eyes were on Ian Book to see if he could settle down after a rocky week one.

The simple answer is yes.

After a slow start last week against Duke, Book led the Irish right down the field on their first drive of the game, going 55 yards in under three minutes capped off with a touchdown of his own.

Book had a short day, coming out in the third with a comfortable lead. He finished 12-19 with 144 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Book definitely improved from week to week.

“All in all it was a really good performance,” Kelly said. “I thought he led our team to the kind of fast start that we wanted. He was really tuned in. I thought he had a great week of practice. Really liked his demeanor. Really worked on his pocket presence. I liked his calmness in the pocket. It was a really good progression from where he was last week.”

Book doesn’t even take credit for his three rushing touchdowns on the day. He credits the running backs for getting then to that point.

“I don’t need to make any superhero efforts just get the ball to all of our playmakers on the perimeter,” Book said. “Let our running backs do what they’ve done the last two weeks. I didn’t need to bring any big pressure on myself, just do what I can do. I focused on that all week. I felt like I did that today so I’m happy with it.”

The Irish face their first road test of the season on Saturday when they visit Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for noon.

