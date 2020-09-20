Advertisement

Berrien County holds annual recycling event as drive-thru

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cars were lined up at Silver Beach County Park on Saturday for a drive-thru recycling event.

Foam, electronics and household chemicals were the items being collected, and local partners were at the event to properly handle the different items people brought to be recycled.

This is an event that Berrien County has been doing for years to help people easily and safely recycle things they no longer need.

“I think we’re making a big impact, especially this year where people may have had more time to do their household cleanouts, and now they’re just getting rid of their stuff,” Berrien County Environmental Property Manager Jill Adams said.

The next recycling event in Berrien County will be on October 10.

