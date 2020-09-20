Advertisement

Authorities say 3 people dead in central Indiana plane crash

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have died in a plane crash at a central Indiana airport.

The Howard County sheriff’s office said Sunday that deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Glenndale Airport in Kokomo and found a plane on fire in a field.

The Howard County coroner says three people died and one survived.

Authorities did not immediately offer further details about the victims pending the notification of family. Kokomo is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

9/20/2020 2:02:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

