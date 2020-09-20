Authorities say 3 people dead in central Indiana plane crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people have died in a plane crash at a central Indiana airport.

The Howard County sheriff’s office said Sunday that deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the Glenndale Airport in Kokomo and found a plane on fire in a field.

The Howard County coroner says three people died and one survived.

Authorities did not immediately offer further details about the victims pending the notification of family. Kokomo is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/20/2020 2:02:33 PM (GMT -4:00)