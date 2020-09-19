Advertisement

’Trail of Courage Festival’ not taking place this weekend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The 45th annual Trail of Courage Festival will not take place this weekend, after the Fulton County Health Department unanimously voted to reject a safety plan by festival organizers.

In that plan, organizers said they would only allow 2,500 people in at a time; keep 9 feet of distance; sanitize every half hour; and require masks.

“I approve that the board not approve the amended plan," said one doctor at the meeting.

Doctors with the health department claim exposure to the virus is dangerous and transmitted more frequently in mass gatherings.

“And knowing there’s festivals, events happening all around us, in surrounding counties and all over the state,” said Director of the Fulton County Historical Society Museum Melinda Clinger.

Many have already set up camp on the museum grounds, eagerly hoping to take part in this year’s festival.

“And this is how we make our living, and when everything has been shut down, we are in the same boat as a lot of other people...There is no income unless we can have an event to sell," said merchant Karen Hainlen.

The festival brings in about $40,000 a year for the museum.

“We will be re-summiting plans. Trying to make sure that this happens. This is a big support for our museum," Clinger said.

