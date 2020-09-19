Advertisement

Tigers manager Gardenhire announces immediate retirement

(WNDU)
By Noah Trister
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire announced his immediate retirement prior to their game against the Cleveland Indians.

The announcement came in an abruptly called video conference around 5 p.m.

Bench coach Lloyd McClendon is taking over as manager for the rest of the season.

This was Gardenhire’s third season as Detroit’s manager after he previously had a successful run with the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit was 21-29 heading into Saturday night’s game and was unlikely to make the postseason. Gardenhire turns 63 next month.

He says he hasn’t been feeling well and needs to take care of himself.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/19/2020 5:50:26 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By John Fineran
Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.

News

A new kind of game day: inside Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
"One thing that blew me away as it always does with Notre Dame and our community was that there was so much energy," Notre Dame sophomore Chessley Jackman said.

Sports

A new kind of game day: inside Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
"One thing that blew me away as it always does with Notre Dame and our community was that there was so much energy," Notre Dame sophomore Chessley Jackman said.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly wants to see Notre Dame play a complete game against South Florida

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame prepares for its second straight home game to start the season as South Florida comes to town.

Latest News

Sports

Brian Kelly wants to see Notre Dame play a complete game against South Florida

Updated: 18 hours ago
Brian Kelly says the team has been locked in this week in practice preparing for USF, and wants to see the Fighting Irish play a complete game on Saturday against the Bulls.

High School

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for the week of Sept. 18

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Here are the scores for local Michiana high school football games for the week of Sept. 18.

Mlb

Indians hold on in 9th for 1-0 victory over Tigers

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Zach Plesac pitched impressively into the eighth inning, and Brad Hand worked out of a jam in the ninth to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Mlb

Hendricks sparkles, Cubs edge Twins 1-0 for 5th straight win

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Willson Contreras' sharp RBI single in the first accounted for the only run off the 40-year-old Hill.

Mlb

Winker homers, Reds beat White Sox 7-1 for 6th in a row

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008 on Thursday night.

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - S. Florida at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the season-opener against Duke live from Notre Dame Stadium.