Notre Dame reports 3 more coronavirus cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 3 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 696 positive cases from 14,422 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 647 undergraduates, 37 graduate students and 14 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 50 active cases and 646 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.0%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

