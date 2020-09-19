New supportive housing for homeless coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness was announced by the South Bend Heritage Foundation.

16 News Now was on the city’s east side Friday where the housing will be, in order to learn more details about the project.

At the intersection of Hope Avenue and Patty Lane, Hope Avenue Homes will soon be the newest supportive housing for the homeless in South Bend.

The announcement was made Friday at the future location of the apartment complex by Mayor James Mueller, the South Bend Heritage Foundation and Oaklawn Adult and Addiction Services.

“We’re making a positive impact every day. We’re moving people off the streets and into better, safer situations. And in turn, that’s making our community a healthier place,” South Bend Heritage Foundation Executive Director Marco Mariani said.

The complex will have 22 units throughout the two-story building. It will cost $3.9 million dollars, cover two acres of land and is meant to help people get back on their feet, and ultimately, break the cycle of homelessness.

James Mueller, Mayor of South Bend / “As you’ve seen over the summer, progress is slower than we would all like, and this is a tough issue to tackle. Proud to have the community partners to get this done,” South Bend Mayor James Mueller said.

Residents will be picked from the city’s coordinated entry list, which currently has 200 people on it that are homeless and waiting for housing.

“The wait for some of these folks has been two years. This project won’t solve that problem, but will put a dent towards that and provide some relief,” 4th District Common Council Member Troy Warner said.

The zoning for this project is already in place, and construction will begin in the spring of 2021.

“These are going to be new neighbors next fall. Greet them. Reach out to them. Get to know the new neighbors. These are people and humans,” Warner said.

“We’re wrapping a community around these individuals so that they can begin to make better choices, make new choices, create new relationships and stay housed,” Mariani said.

A virtual public information meeting about the housing development is set for Tuesday, September 22.

To access the virtual meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 22, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.