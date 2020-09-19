Michigan reports 483 more coronavirus cases, 15* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 483 more coronavirus cases and 15* more deaths on Saturday. The deaths announced on Saturday includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There’s been 6,653 deaths and 115,870 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 695 new cases reported.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 829 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 680 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,854 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 514 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 726 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

