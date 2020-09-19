Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for the week of Sept. 18

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores for local Michiana high school football games for the week of Sept. 18.

Michigan scores:

Edwardsburg, 58, Vicksburg, 7

St. Joe, 46, Kalamazoo Central, 13

Portage Northern, 15, Lakeshore, 12

Kalamazoo United, 42, Benton Harbor, 12

Berrien Springs, 21, Niles, 8 (at New Buffalo)

Coloma, 36, Delton-Kellogg, 34

Watervilet, 43, Galesburg-Augusta, 0

Buchanan, 24, South Haven, 6

Brandywine, 61, at Wyoming Lee, 7

Paw Paw, 35, Dowagiac, 7

Cassopolis, 41, Hartford, 14

Sturgis, 25, Three Rivers, 21

Mendon, 26, White Pigeon, 24

Schoolcraft, 49, Constantine, 14

Indiana scores:

Angola, 49, Lakeland, 27

LaVille, 41, Caston, 6

Valparaiso, 30, Chesterton, 21

Triton, 48, Culver, 8

Fairfield, 41, West Noble, 7

Frankfort, 34, South Central, 31

Concord, 33, Goshen, 0

Jimtown, 14, Bremen, 13

Knox, 45, John Glenn, 13

LaPorte, 28, Lake Central, 16

Mishawaka, 39, Plymouth, 30

Mishawaka Marian, 35, South Bend Adams, 13

North Judson, 29, Winamac, 0

NorthWood, 39, Wawasee, 0

Elkhart, 20, Penn, 19

Tippecanoe Valley, 54, Rochester, 0

South Bend Riley, 34, Gary West, 0

New Prairie, 45, South Bend St. Joseph, 20

South Bend Washington, 35, South Bend Clay, 6

Warsaw, 27, Northridge, 14

