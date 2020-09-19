Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for the week of Sept. 18
Here are the scores for local Michiana high school football games for the week of Sept. 18.
Michigan scores:
Edwardsburg, 58, Vicksburg, 7
St. Joe, 46, Kalamazoo Central, 13
Portage Northern, 15, Lakeshore, 12
Kalamazoo United, 42, Benton Harbor, 12
Berrien Springs, 21, Niles, 8 (at New Buffalo)
Coloma, 36, Delton-Kellogg, 34
Watervilet, 43, Galesburg-Augusta, 0
Buchanan, 24, South Haven, 6
Brandywine, 61, at Wyoming Lee, 7
Paw Paw, 35, Dowagiac, 7
Cassopolis, 41, Hartford, 14
Sturgis, 25, Three Rivers, 21
Mendon, 26, White Pigeon, 24
Schoolcraft, 49, Constantine, 14
Indiana scores:
Angola, 49, Lakeland, 27
LaVille, 41, Caston, 6
Valparaiso, 30, Chesterton, 21
Triton, 48, Culver, 8
Fairfield, 41, West Noble, 7
Frankfort, 34, South Central, 31
Concord, 33, Goshen, 0
Jimtown, 14, Bremen, 13
Knox, 45, John Glenn, 13
LaPorte, 28, Lake Central, 16
Mishawaka, 39, Plymouth, 30
Mishawaka Marian, 35, South Bend Adams, 13
North Judson, 29, Winamac, 0
NorthWood, 39, Wawasee, 0
Elkhart, 20, Penn, 19
Tippecanoe Valley, 54, Rochester, 0
South Bend Riley, 34, Gary West, 0
New Prairie, 45, South Bend St. Joseph, 20
South Bend Washington, 35, South Bend Clay, 6
Warsaw, 27, Northridge, 14
