Man accused in stabbing appears in court hearing
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in South Bend appeared in a court hearing.
53-year-old Richard Lee Alexander is charged with felony murder and invasion of privacy in the death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.
Her body was found in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend over the weekend.
Police say Minix and Alexander had a history of domestic violence issues, with a no-contact order in place preventing the two from interacting.
Alexander’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 2.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.