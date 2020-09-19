Man accused in stabbing appears in court hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in South Bend appeared in a court hearing.

53-year-old Richard Lee Alexander is charged with felony murder and invasion of privacy in the death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.

Her body was found in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend over the weekend.

Police say Minix and Alexander had a history of domestic violence issues, with a no-contact order in place preventing the two from interacting.

Alexander’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 2.

