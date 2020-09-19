Indians hold on in 9th for 1-0 victory over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) - Zach Plesac pitched impressively into the eighth inning, and Brad Hand worked out of a jam in the ninth to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Francisco Lindor drove in the game’s only run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, and Plesac rebounded after allowing a season-high five runs at Minnesota in his previous outing. In the ninth, Hand allowed a one-out triple by Daz Cameron but struck out Jorge Bonifacio and Niko Goodrum to end it. It was Hand’s 13th save in 13 chances.

