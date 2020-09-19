Indiana reports 1,104 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,104 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,278 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 110,759 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 1,499 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 624 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 758 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 755 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,249 new cases were reported.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 6,007 (+73) cases and 109 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,321 (+54) cases and 108 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,356 (+6) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,187 (+13) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 980 (+5) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 629 (+0) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 248 (+4) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 230 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.