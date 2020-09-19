Hendricks sparkles, Cubs edge Twins 1-0 for 5th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks tossed eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball to outduel Rich Hill and the Chicago Cubs edged the Minnesota Twins 1-0 for their fifth straight win. Hendricks stuck out 10 and walked one before Jeremy Jeffress worked around two walks in the ninth for his eighth save. After 104 pitches - and 73 strikes - Hendricks narrowly missed his fifth career shutout and his second this season. Willson Contreras' sharp RBI single in the first accounted for the only run off the 40-year-old Hill, who walked the first two Cubs batters and then settled in on a clear, chilly night at Wrigley Field with the wind blowing in.

