Fridays by the Fountain has live music and beautiful weather

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather could not have been better for listening to live music at Fridays by the Fountain in downtown South Bend.

The Oblates of Blues performed Friday afternoon outside of the Morris Performing Arts Center, where food trucks were set up for concert-goers as usual.

Some people were up on their feet, and others enjoyed the music from their seats.

There are two more Fridays by the Fountain left in the summertime concert series this year.

