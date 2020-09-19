Brian Kelly wants to see Notre Dame play a complete game against South Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame prepares for its second straight home game to start the season as South Florida comes to town.

Last week, the Irish did not get off to the best start against Duke. The first three drives of the game all ended with the same result of a three-and-out.

Brian Kelly says the team has been locked in this week in practice preparing for USF, and wants to see the Fighting Irish play a complete game on Saturday against the Bulls.

“We talk about four quarters of football for us is to get off to a good start, have an attention to detail which our attention to detail wasn’t great at times," Kelly said. "We’ve got to clean up those first two quarters so practice has been good. Focus has been good. When we flip to a competitive mindset we’ve got to be better in those first two quarters.”

Notre Dame and USF are set to play on Saturday at 2:30 PM on the USA Network. It will not be on NBC. We’ll have Countdown to Kickoff previewing the game on Antenna TV.

