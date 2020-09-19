Advertisement

Brian Kelly wants to see Notre Dame play a complete game against South Florida

Notre Dame prepares for its second straight home game to start the season as South Florida comes to town
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame prepares for its second straight home game to start the season as South Florida comes to town.

Last week, the Irish did not get off to the best start against Duke. The first three drives of the game all ended with the same result of a three-and-out.

Brian Kelly says the team has been locked in this week in practice preparing for USF, and wants to see the Fighting Irish play a complete game on Saturday against the Bulls.

“We talk about four quarters of football for us is to get off to a good start, have an attention to detail which our attention to detail wasn’t great at times," Kelly said. "We’ve got to clean up those first two quarters so practice has been good. Focus has been good. When we flip to a competitive mindset we’ve got to be better in those first two quarters.”

Notre Dame and USF are set to play on Saturday at 2:30 PM on the USA Network. It will not be on NBC. We’ll have Countdown to Kickoff previewing the game on Antenna TV.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - S. Florida at Notre Dame

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the season-opener against Duke live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

1987 Heisman winner Tim Brown shares recruiting story about how he almost did not go to Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
For the second straight week, there will be a Hall of Famer on 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line wants to show improvement against South Florida

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is not satisfied with the play in the trenches.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy is on track to play against South Florida

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly sounds optimistic about Lenzy’s recovery.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: South Florida at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Notre Dame

Dunning pitches White Sox past Twins for 6th straight win

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly calls Tommy Rees “poised” after first game as offensive coordinator

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says he liked what he saw from Rees in Game 1.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly “blessed” to have four-year extension and still hopes to win national championship

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he still has the energy, the enthusiasm and the want to, to lead the Notre Dame football program.

Notre Dame

Kyren Williams named ACC Running Back of the week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Williams recorded an FBS-leading 205 all-purpose yards.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team to test players daily for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame announced today that two players tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.