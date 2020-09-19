Advertisement

Book, No. 7 Notre Dame run by USF 52-0 to extend home streak

Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.
Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.(ND Athletics)
By John Fineran
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Ian Book ran for three first-half touchdowns and No. 7 Notre Dame won its 20th straight home game 52-0 against South Florida.

The Fighting Irish (2-0) led 35-0 at halftime and for the second year in a row posted a 52-point shutout.

Book capped the opening drive with 4-yard touchdown run and freshman Chris Tyree scored from a yard out about five minutes later.

It never got better for the first-year coach Jeff Scott’s Bulls (1-1), who were a late add to Notre Dame’s schedule after the Irish joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this off season in a pandemic.

9/19/2020 6:18:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

