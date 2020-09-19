A new kind of game day: inside Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With fewer fans in the stadium and precautions in place, students were skeptical it would still feel like a game day.

“There’s something special about the given circumstances and the fact that we were able to pull off a football season and a decently safe experience for students,” said Notre Dame junior Nick Kloska.

“No one really knew what it would look like,” said Notre Dame sophomore Chessley Jackman.

“Looking out at the stadium and seeing it so empty was so unusual,” said St. Mary’s College sophomore Paige Madden.

Students were assigned a section, a row and a seat. They can sit with up to three people but there were no temperature checks. Students were also assigned a specific gate and time to enter the stadium to avoid crowding.

“There was a fear it would be really dead,” Jackman said. “One thing that blew me away as it always does with Notre Dame and our community was that there was so much energy.”

“Some people were going all out for their outfits and dancing, so game day might even be more fun,” said Notre Dame junior Helton Rodriguez.

“They did a good job of creating that atmosphere for students and it probably helps the players too,” Madden said.

“We’re excited to be back and part of a small group of schools allowing students to be back so I feel super lucky,” Kloska said.

“It made me realize our Notre Dame campus community is really what makes up our football,” Jackman said.

The students will be in the stadium again as the Fighting Irish take on South Florida on Saturday.

